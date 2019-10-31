Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart must navigate a Jumanji game that is more dangerous than ever in the latest trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level.

The clip, released on Thursday, follows Fridge (Ser'Darius Blain), Martha (Morgan Turner) and Bethany (Madison Iseman) looking for their friend Spencer (Alex Wolff) who appears to have reentered the Jumanji video game.

The group are joined on the adventure by Danny DeVito, portraying Spencer's grandpa Eddie and Danny Glover as his friend Milo.

DeVito's in-game avatar becomes Johnson (Dr. Smolder Bravestone) while Glover becomes Hart's character (Franklin 'Mouse' Finbar). Fridge this time becomes Jack Black's character Professor Sheldon Oberon while Martha returns as Karen Gillan's Ruby Roundhouse.

"I think my eyes are a different color," Johnson says. "All of you is a different color," Hart replies.

The new Jumanji game challenges it's players to survive scorching deserts, snowy mountains and a number of dangerous animals including a group of vicious monkeys.

Nick Jonas also returns to help and informs the group that Bethany's in-game avatar is a horse. An accident to the game console in the real world, however, allows Bethany to become Black's Professor Sheldon Oberon once again.

Jumanji: The Next Level, is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 13. Awkwafina is also set to star.