Screenwriter and director Lina Wertmuller smiles during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,679th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Screenwriter and director Lina Wertmuller (R) poses with actor Joe Mantegna during an unveiling ceremony honoring Wertmuller with the 2,679th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Screenwriter and director Lina Wertmuller (L) is joined by her daughter, Maria Zulima Job, during an unveiling ceremony honoring Wertmuller with the 2,679th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Screenwriter and director Lina Wertmuller poses during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,679th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Lina Wertmuller has been honored with the 2,679th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The director's daughter Maria Zulima Job, Secretary General of the Capri in the World Institute Pascal Vicedomini and screenwriter Steven Zaillian were on hand for the presentation of the star on Monday.

Wertmuller, 91, was the first woman ever to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Director for her 1976 film Seven Beauties. The film was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay, Best Foreign Film and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for Giancarlo Giannini.

She was also the first female director to have her films selected for the Cannes Film Festival including 1972's The Seduction of Mimi and 1973's Love and Anarchy.

Wertmuller is also known for directing Swept Away, All Screwed Up, Night Full of Rain, Blood Feud, A Joke of Destiny and Up to Date.

Wertmuller, on Sunday, received an honorary Oscar at the 11th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles. David Lynch, Wes Studi and Geena Davis were also honored.

"She would like to change the Oscar to a feminine name," Isabella Rossellini said, translating for Wertmuller as she accepted her award. "She wold like to call it Anna. Women in the room, please scream, 'We want Anna, a female Oscar!'"