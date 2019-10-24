Awkwafina and her film "The Farewell" have received Gotham Award nominations. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Adam Driver and his film "Marriage Story" have received Gotham Award nominations. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Marriage Story starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson and The Farewell starring Awkwafina have received multiple Gotham Award nominations.

Marriage Story and The Farewell are up for Best Feature alongside Hustlers, Uncut Gems and Waves.

Driver is nominated for Best Actor for Marriage Story next to Willem Dafoe for The Lighthouse, Aldis Hodge in Clemency, Andre Holland in High Flying Bird and Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems.

Awkwafina is nominated for Best Actress for The Farewell along with Elisabeth Moss for Her Smell, Mary Kay Place for Diane, Florence Pugh in Midsommar and Alfre Woodard in Clemency.

Marriage Story and The Farewell are also nominated for Best Screenplay next to High Flying Bird and The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

Best Documentary includes American Factory, Apollo 11, The Edge of Democracy, Midnight Traveler and One Child Nation.

On the television side Chernobyl, David Makes Man, My Brilliant Friend, Unbelievable and When They See Us is up for Breakthrough Series -- Long Format while PEN15, Ramy, Russian Doll, Tuca & Bertie and Undone are nominated for Breakthrough Series -- Short Format.

The 29th annual Gotham Awards will be held on Dec. 2 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The Gotham Awards honors independent films and television series.