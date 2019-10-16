Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Pikachu and Charizard can transform into huge Gigantamax forms in a new gameplay trailer for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Gigantamax forms are a stage above the Dynamaxing process where players can turn their Pokemon into giant, towering forms of themselves. Gigantamax makes certain Pokemon even bigger, boosts their power and gives them unique G-Max attacks.

The trailer, released on Wednesday, features Pikachu, Charizard, Eevee, Butterfree and Meowth reaching Gigantamax status.

Pikachu, in the clip, unleashes a G-Max attack named Volt Crash that will paralyze all opponents. Charizard, meanwhile, uses Wildfire which damages all non-fire type Pokemon for four turns.

Pokemon Drednaw, Corviknight and Alcremie can also reach the new form. Players will be able to catch the rare Gigantamx Pokemn by participating in Sword and Shield's Max Raid Battles.

Gigantamax Pikachu can be obtained by those who played Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu with Eevee being given to those who played Pokemon Let's Go Eevee. Gigantamax Meowth will be given to players who enter into Sword and Shield by Jan. 15.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is set to be released for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15.