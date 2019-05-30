Officially licensed Pokemon weddings offered in Japan

May 30 (UPI) -- The Pokemon Company announced it is teaming with a wedding planning firm in Japan to offer themed ceremonies featuring the franchise's monsters.

Wedding planning company ESCRIT and The Pokemon Company said they recently held the very first officially licensed Pokemon-themed wedding, which featured appearances from two Pikachu mascots dressed as a bride and groom.

Photos shared by The Pokemon Company show Pokemon-themed food items at the ceremony, including a cake with a Pikachu cake topper.

The package also includes a marriage certificate laden with Pokemon imagery.

Pokemon weddings, which are currently only available in Japan, can be purchased from ESCRIT's website.