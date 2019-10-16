Harry Connick Jr. is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Singer and actor Harry Connick Jr. will be honored with the 2,678th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 24.

Connick will be placed in the category of recording during a ceremony that will also feature the musician's New In Town co-star Renee Zellweger and Trish Kinane, the showrunner and executive producer of American Idol.

"When choosing a star location, we try to incorporate ties to the honoree and this one turned out to be a coincidence as we had heard that one of Harry's favorite songwriters is Cole Porter, who is Harry's neighbor star," producer of the Walk of Fame Ana Martinez said in a statement.

Connick has earned Grammy and Emmy Awards throughout his career and has been nominated for a Tony. He is best known for his hit songs "When Harry Met Sally," "Blue Light, Red Light (Someone's There)," When My Heart Finds Christmas," "Come By Me" and "Only You."

He has starred in films such as Dolphin Tale, Hope Floats, P.S. I Love You, Bug and Copycat. The 52-year-old served as a judge on American Idol and has hosted his own daytime show titled Harry.

Connick, on Broadway, starred in The Pajama Game and served as a composer and lyricist for Thou Shalt Not. He started in September a new Broadway production, Harry Connick, Jr. - A Celebration of Cole Porter.