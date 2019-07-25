Harry Connick, Jr., will return to Broadway in "Harry Connick, Jr. - A Celebration of Cole Porter" in December. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Harry Connick, Jr., will explore the music of Cole Porter in a new Broadway show.

The 51-year-old singer and actor shared plans in a press release Thursday for the production Harry Connick, Jr. - A Celebration of Cole Porter.

The new show will debut on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre in New York in December following a world premiere Sept. 21 and 22 at the Durham Performing Arts Center in North Carolina. Tickets go on sale Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. ET.

"I am beyond excited to be returning to the stage to share my interpretation of the work of a true American genius," Connick said of Porter, who died in 1964.

Connick will release the album True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter in October. His Broadway show will feature "a modern, multi-media presentation" of Porter's songs.

Connick also plans to bring Harry Connick, Jr. - A Celebration of Cole Porter on a national tour in 2020-2021 following its Broadway run.

I'm excited to announce my brand-new Broadway show HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER! World premiere will be at Durham Performing Arts Center SEPT 21 & 22, 2019 (tickets on-sale AUGUST 1 at 10:00am ET.) Broadway shows begin at the Nederlander Theatre this DEC.— Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) July 25, 2019

Connick is known for such films as Hope Floats and P.S. I Love You, and last released the album That Would Be Me in 2015. His previous Broadway credits include The Pajama Game, the Harry Connick, Jr.: In Concert on Broadway special and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.