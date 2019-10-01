The Terminator joins the fight in new 'Mortal Kombat 11' trailer

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The Terminator has invaded the world of Mortal Kombat 11 and is here to fight in a new gameplay trailer for the fighting game sequel.

The Terminator, who resembles Terminator film star Arnold Schwarzenegger, but is not voiced by the actor, arrives for Mortal Kombat 11 on Oct. 8 for Kombat Pack owners and then as a standalone character on Oct. 15.

The clip, released on Tuesday, features the iconic sci-fi character taking on Mortal Kombat's Jax, Kano and Scorpion . The Terminator has an array of firearms that he can use at his disposal along with a number of bone-crunching combos and the ability to teleport using time spheres.

Scorpion sets The Terminator on fire which sheds his human-like appearance to reveal his true, cyborg look as a T-800.

The Terminator's finishing move involves sending his opponent to the future where Skynet has taken over and an enemy T-800 walks by to fire a deadly laser.

The Kombat Pack expansion for Mortal Kombat 11, which retails for $39.99, also includes access to series characters Shang Tsung and Nightwolf. Sindel, The Joker of Batman fame and comic book anti-hero Spawn are also set to arrive for the game.

Schwarzenegger will next be seen as The Terminator in Terminator: Dark Fate, which arrive in theaters on Nov. 1.