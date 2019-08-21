Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The Terminator, Batman villain The Joker and Image Comics' Spawn are headed to fighting game sequel Mortal Kombat 11.

Developer Nether Realm Studios' made the announcement on Wednesday alongside a trailer featuring each character making a dramatic entrance.

Also coming to the game, as part of the Kombat Pack expansion, is Mortal Kombat series character Sindel. Series characters Shang Tsung and Nightwolf are also included in the pack and are already available for download.

Mortal Kombat 11 was released in April for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The Kombat Pack retails for $39.99. The Terminator will be released on Oct. 8 with Sindel arriving Nov. 26, Joker on Jan. 28 and Spawn on March 17.

The Terminator resembles Terminator film star Arnold Schwarzenegger and is modeled after the actor's upcoming appearance in Terminator: Dark Fate, which arrives in theaters on Nov. 1.