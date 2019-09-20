'GLOW' to return for a fourth and final season

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Netflix announced on Friday that they are renewing professional wrestling series GLOW for a fourth and final season.

"All good things must come to a GLOWing end. We're coming back for a fourth and final season!" the offcial Twitter account for the show said alongside video highlights of the first three seasons.

GLOW, which is executive produced by Weeds and Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan, is inspired by the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling -- a real life female wrestling league and television show from the 1980s.

Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, Chris Lowell, Britney Young, Sydelle Noel, Kia Stevens, Gayle Rankin, Jackie Tohn, Kate Nash and Britt Baron star.

GLOW Season 3 premiered on Netflix in August. The third installment featured the cast heading to Las Vegas to continue their wrestling show at a casino. Geena Davis also appeared in a recurring role.

"Overall it's a very sexy season. The whole cast, all of the characters are really embracing what it means to be in Las Vegas and the idea of what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas," Brie previously told UPI about the third season.