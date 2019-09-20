Billie Lourd to guest star on 'Will & Grace'

Actress Debra Messing attends the 20th annual InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes After-Party in Beverly Hills on January 6. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Left to right. Three generations of actresses -- Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, winner of the Screen Actors Guild lifetime award, and Billie Lourd -- pose backstage at the 21st annual SAG Awards in 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Billie Lourd is to guest star in the final season of "Will & Grace." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- American Horror Story and Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd is to guest star on the upcoming final season of Will & Grace.

The sitcom initially ran 1998-2006 and was revived in 2017. NBC announced in July that the upcoming 11th season would be the show's last.

Lourd's grandmother Debbie Reynolds -- who died in 2016 -- played Bobbie Adler, the mother of Debra Messing's interior designer character, Grace.

"She's HERE! @praisethelourd, granddaughter to the Great Debbie Reynolds, and (as Bobbie Adler,) Grace's mom. I can't tell you how much it means to have Billie here. I feel Debbie near. I also had the privilege of filming a pilot with Billie's mom, Carrie Fisher. An absolute original. I know Debbie & Carrie will be watching their beloved Billie soar," Messing captioned three Instagram photos of her and Lourd smiling together.

Messing didn't say who Lourd will be playing.

Reynolds died a day after her daughter -- Lourd's mother, actress Carrie Fisher -- died.