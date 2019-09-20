'The Crown': Olivia Colman reflects on 'changes' in Season 3 teaser

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The Crown has released a playful new teaser for Season 3.

Netflix shared a preview Friday featuring Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II. Colman is taking over the role from Claire Foy, who portrayed the British monarch in Seasons 1 and 2.

The teaser shows Elizabeth (Colman) discussing a new portrait with her advisers. The queen gazes at a younger photograph of herself (Foy) and her new portrait.

"Everyone was delighted with the new profile, ma'am, which they feel to be an elegant reflection of her majesty's transition from young woman to..." one of Elizabeth's advisers says.

"Old bat?" Elizabeth suggests.

"Settled sovereign," the adviser says. "Just the tiniest changes."

"A great many changes," Elizabeth responds. "Nothing one can do about it. One just has to get on with it."

The new Season 3 cast also includes Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher. The seasons beings in 1964 and will cover such events as the rise of the Beatles and England winning the 1966 World Cup.

The Crown Season 3 premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix.