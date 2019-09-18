Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Stern Pinball announced and released on Wednesday a new pinball machine featuring Elvira titled Elvira's House of Horrors.

The game is available in three versions which include a Premium Edition for $7,999, a Limited Edition for $9,599 and a special Signature Edition limited to 50 units globally that customers must contact Stern about regarding price.

Elvira's House of Horrors completes the Elvira pinball trilogy which began with 1989's Elvira and the Party Monsters and 1996's Scared Stiff.

House of Horrors centers around Elvira attempting to sell her mansion which is haunted by campy, scary movie characters from her past. The game also features an HD monitor that will display new Elvira scenes -- performed by Elvira actress Cassandra Peterson --that were filmed for the title.

Players will be sending ghosts, ghouls and monsters back to the films from which they came by hitting pinballs through the Deadhead Family Crypt and Elvira's interactive Junk in the Trunk toy which locks pinballs for a multi-ball mode.

"Elvira's House of Horrors immerses players in a fun, campy, B-movie universe filled with all the humor expected from the Mistress of the Dark," reads the synopsis.

The Limited Edition model is limited to 400 units globally and includes a sequentially numbered plaque, an exclusive mirrored back glass, custom themed cabinet artwork, an autographed bottom arch, custom art blades, anti-reflection pinball glass and a shaker motor.

The Signature Edition includes all of the features of the Limited Edition along with chrome cabinet decals, a personally autographed Elvira trading card, and a signed certificate of authenticity that includes a swatch of fabric from Elvira's signature red sofa.