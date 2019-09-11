Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Publisher Square Enix released a new trailer Wednesday for Final Fantasy VII Remake before the start of the 2019 Tokyo Game Show.

The clip features main characters Cloud, Aerith, Tifa and Barret fighting against the evil Shinra Electric Power Co. inside the sprawling city of Midgar.

The group are confronted by a hologram of President Shinra who deems Cloud and his friends to be enemies of the state.

Cloud is also featured battling with Reno and Rude of The Turks and being talked into visiting the sleazy Don Corneo by Aerith and Tifa.

Shown for the first time are Powerful summon monsters such as Ifrit and Shiva who aid the heroes in battle.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is set to be released for the PlayStation 4 on March 3.

The game is a recreation and reimagining of the original Final Fantasy VII, which was released for the first PlayStation in 1997. It won three Best of E3 2019 awards including Best of Show, Best Console Game and Best Role Playing Game.