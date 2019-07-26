July 26 (UPI) -- Stern Pinball announced and released a new Jurassic Park pinball machine on Friday.

The game is available in three versions which include a Pro Edition for $5,999, a Premium Edition for $7,599 and a Limited Edition for $8,999.

Stern's take on Jurassic Park is based on the 1993 film of the same name instead of the more recent Jurassic World series of films.

"As the game starts, the player is transported to Isla Nublar, an amusement park where escaped dinosaurs are running amok!" Stern said.

"The player's mission is to rescue park staff and recapture dinosaurs from the chaotic environment unleashed by Dennis Nedry's computer virus. All dinosaurs, however, are not created equal as players will battle Raptors and the mighty T. Rex!"

The Premium and Limited Edition versions of the game include an animatronic, ball-eating and ball-throwing T.Rex, an interactive Raptor and a horizontal helicopter spinner. Each version will have different artwork displayed around the machine.

The Limited Edition, which is limited to 500 units, comes packed with a numbered plaque, a custom autographed bottom arch, custom art blades, anti-reflection pinball glass and a shaker motor.

Stern released a trailer for the machine highlighting the game's various pinball ramps along with the T.Rex and Raptor.