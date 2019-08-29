Trisha Yearwood (L) with her husband Garth Brooks at the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Trisha Yearwood will be guest-starring in mobile game FarmVille 2: Country Escape from Sept. 9 to Oct. 9.

The country star will be featured in the game as a farmhand avatar. Yearwood's inclusion is to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the FarmVille series.

A teaser trailer for Yearwood's appearance features the singer arriving onto a farm and stating that will be performing her latest single, "Every Girl in This Town."

"Every Girl in This Town" will be appearing on Yearwood's new album Every Girl, which will be released on Friday.

"Seeing what my avatar looks like in FarmVille 2: Country Escape brings back fond memories of my country roots," Yearwood said in a statement.

"Just as this album reminds people that it's OK to be whoever you are, FarmVille offers a similar experience and lets you customize and build your farm just how you'd like," she continued.

FarmVille 2: Country Escape is available for iOS and Android devices.