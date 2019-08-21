Garth Brooks to be honored with inaugural Points of Light Award

Garth Brooks (R) and his wife Trisha Yearwood arriving for the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Garth Brooks will be receiving the inaugural George H.W. Bush Points of Light Award for Caring and Compassion. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Garth Brooks is set to be presented with the inaugural George H.W. Bush Points of Light Award for Caring and Compassion.

The award comes from nonprofit organization Points of Light which is dedicated to creating a global culture of volunteering. Points of Light was founded by late 41st president George H.W. Bush.

Brooks will receive the award during the Points of Light Gala on Sept. 26 at the Interpid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City. The country star is being honored due to co-founding the Teammates for Kids Foundation and for volunteering for Habitat for Humanity alongside his wife Trisha Yearwood.

The event will be attended by former presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama who are each serving as honorary co-chairs.

"The fact that this award is a reflection of 41, his beloved Barbara, and the work they believed in is the greatest honor," Brooks said in a statement.

"An award is only as good as its recipient - my hope and goal is to make the Bush family and the honorary co-chairs proud that Garth Brooks is the first name on this award for caring and compassion," he continued.

Brooks recently announced that he will be taking his Dive Bar Tour to Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas on Sept. 23.

The tour is in honor of his song "Dive Bar" featuring Blake Shelton and involves Brooks performing in actual dive bars.