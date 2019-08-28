Travis Scott (L) and Kylie Jenner at the premiere of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Travis Scott (L) and Kylie Jenner pose at the premiere of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" on Tuesday.

Travis Scott (L) and Kylie Jenner pose with their daughter Stormi Webster at the premiere of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" on Tuesday.



Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster made her red carpet debut alongside the couple for the premiere of Scott's Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly.

Jenner held onto Stormi at the event on Tuesday and who was wearing a green and brown camouflage outfit and white sneakers.

Jenner, 22, wore a long white dress with white heels, while Scott, 28, donned a chocolate brown suit.

Jenner and Scott posed together with Stormi in the middle and showed affection for each other and the baby.

Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, follows the rapper as he prepares to release his latest album Astroworld while looking back at his life and career. Jenner and Stormi are also featured in the documentary, which came to Netflix on Wednesday.

Jenner gave birth to Stormi in February 2018.