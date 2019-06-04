Kylie Jenner (R) and Travis Scott attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kylie Jenner (R) and Travis Scott attend the Grammy Awards on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kylie Jenner shared a behind-the-scenes look at time with Stormi, a Kylie Cosmetics meeting and photo shoot, and a party with friends. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Reality star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is giving fans a glimpse of her typical day.

The 21-year-old television personality shared a behind-the-scenes look at her time with Stormi, her 16-month-old daughter with Travis Scott, her Kylie Cosmetics meeting and photo shoot, and a birthday party for friend and makeup artist Ariel Tejada.

"I wanted to give you a glimpse into a typical day for me. You guys have been asking to see my new office, but I thought it would be fun to show you everything from the moment I wake up, so I'm taking you into my home, my closet, my business, my photoshoots and more," she wrote in the description.

Stormi initially woke Jenner up at 5:50 a.m. Jenner started filming at 8 a.m. after putting Stormi back to sleep, then woke the toddler up an hour later. She dressed Stormi in a white t-shirt and shorts and chose a pink jumpsuit for herself.

Jenner then met her mom, Kris Jenner, and sister Kendall Jenner at her office for meetings. She discussed her new collaboration with Kendall before attending a Kylie Skin meeting and reuniting with Stormi during a break.

"It's hard to manage mom life and work life sometimes, so that's why I made her a bedroom here so she can be with me and still have fun," the star explains.

Jenner starred in a Kylie Cosmetics photo shoot before leaving work at 6:15 p.m. to meet her friend Heather Sanders for Tejada's party. She briefly spoke to Scott, who was at the recording studio, on the phone before leaving.

"I'm just leaving. I was going to say bye," Jenner says.

"Alright. I love you. How long are you going to be gone?" Scott asks.

"I'm just going to go to dinner. I don't even know. Maybe midnight?" Jenner answers.

Jenner and her friends successfully surprised Tejada at his birthday party. She left the bash at 11:30 p.m.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star previously shared a behind-the-scenes look at her pregnancy following Stormi's birth in February. She also gave fans a glimpse of Scott's Astroworld tour in November.

Jenner updated fans Sunday after Stormi was hospitalized for an allergic reaction. She said Stormi was "100% okay" and shared a new photo with Stormi and her cousins Chicago West and True Thompson on Monday.

"The Triplets," the star captioned the post.