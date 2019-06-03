Kylie Jenner (R) and Travis Scott attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kylie Jenner (R) and Travis Scott attend the Grammy Awards on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kylie Jenner gave an update after daughter Stormi was hospitalized for an allergic reaction. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Kylie Jenner says her toddler daughter is "100% okay" following a health scare.

The 21-year-old television personality gave an update Sunday after Stormi, her 16-month-old daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott, was hospitalized for an allergic reaction.

Jenner shared a photo of Stormi sleeping on Instagram Stories. She sent love in the caption to other moms with sick children.

"spent the day in the hospital with my baby. She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home," the star wrote.

"Nothing else matters when these things happen," she said. "God bless all the moms with sick babies. I'm sending so much love and positive energy your way."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted new photos with Stormi last week during a pool day in Malibu, Calif.

"My Malibu baby," she captioned the post, adding palm tree and heart emojis.

Jenner gave birth to Stormi in February 2018. Scott recounted the birth in an interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November, saying his anxiety faded once he held Stormi for the first time.

"Going into it, I was nervous and scared," the rapper said. "But you know, when your first hold a baby in your arms, it's uncontrollable ... I never thought I could just love something so hard."