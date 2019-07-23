Dean Koontz is working with Amazon Publishing on the release of six new books. Photo courtesy of Dean Koontz/Facebook

July 23 (UPI) -- Dean Koontz has signed a new deal with Amazon Publishing that includes five novels and a collection of six short thrillers.

The anthology Nameless will be available from Amazon Original Stories for free to Prime and Kindle Unlimited customers on Nov. 12.

The first novel Devoted is scheduled for publication in the spring.

"For many years, I have enjoyed a wonderful relationship with Brilliance Audio, an Amazon company, and later with Amazon Original Stories," Koontz said in a press release.

He added: "Although there were numerous options for the future, it was most natural to sign with the team at Amazon Publishing, which presented a marketing and publicity plan smarter and more ambitious than anything I'd ever seen before. This new arrangement is so exciting, I've been creatively rejuvenated. The times are changing, and it's invigorating to be where change is understood and embraced."

Koontz's books have sold more than 500 million copies. Among his work are the Odd Thomas supernatural mysteries, as well as the horror tales Watchers, Demon Seed, Phantoms and Hideaway.