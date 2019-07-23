Quentin Tarantino says he 'won't disappear' after 10th movie

July 23 (UPI) -- Oscar winner Quentin Tarantino said he still plans to stop directing at 10 movies, but doesn't intend to vanish entirely from the entertainment industry.

Tarantino's ninth film -- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood -- is set to open on Friday.

He dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday to promote the project, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Kurt Russell and Margot Robbie.

Kimmel told Tarantino he thinks it is a "bad idea" for him to stop making films.

"I'm not saying I'll just disappear like J.D. Salinger," Tarantino said. "I'll be a writer. I just got married. I want to have kids. Doing a TV thing could be really kind of cool. I like the idea of making 10 motion pictures and then, 'Boom!' That's it. That's done. The filmography is locked. There you go."

"Twelve would be good, too," Kimmel said. "Or 13 or even 15 is a nice number."

"Well, you're kind of talking me into it," Tarantino laughed.

Kimmel asked if Tarantino still wanted to make a Star Trek movie as he had previously said in interviews, but Robbie appeared on stage and invited the audience to see Once Upon a Time in Hollywood before Tarantino could answer.

Tarantino's other films are Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill Vol. 1, Kill Bill Vol. 2, Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchanined and The Hateful Eight.