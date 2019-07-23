Actor-writers Ben Affleck (L) and Matt Damon show off their Globe awards for best screenplay for "Good Will Hunting" in 1998. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Director Ridley Scott attends the world premiere of "All The Money in the World" in Beverly Hills in 2017. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actor-writers Ben Affleck (R) and Matt Damon have signed on to star in Ridley Scott's medieval action movie, "The Last Duel." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Longtime friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have co-written and plan to star in director Ridley Scott's next movie, The Last Duel.

Affleck and Damon earned an Oscar for penning 1997's Good Will Hunting, in which they acted, as well. They also shared the screen in 1992's School Ties, 1999's Dogma and 2001's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

Their next collaboration is based on Eric Jager's non-fiction book The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Variety said Affleck and Damon wrote the screenplay with Nicole Holofcener whose credits include Enough Said, Friends with Money and Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Affleck also reunited recently with another old pal for a project.

Writer-director Kevin Smith shared on social media photos of him and Affleck at San Diego Comic Con promoting their next comedy, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Damon and Scott previously worked together on 2015's The Martian.