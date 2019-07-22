Camila Cabello on anxiety: 'You choose who you're going to be'

Camila Cabello has posted on social media how she has dealt with anxiety growing up. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello wrote on Instagram about her anxiety and how she learned to have more self-confidence.

"I never ever sang in front of my parents or friends and would get flustered when they would ask me to," the singer said on Sunday alongside a photo of herself laying on her couch next to her dogs.

Cabello said people looking at her caused her to be overwhelmed.

"I feel like my whole life there's been two Camila's in me. There's little Camila that is terrified of the unknown, is aware of all the ways everything can wrong," she continued. "Then there's the other Camila. And she knows what she wants out of life, is aware how little I have to let little Camila run the show."

Cabello, in a second post, continues her thoughts on struggling with self-doubt and how it can be dealt with.

"The truth is you decide who you're going to be. Every day," she said. "The other you needs to grab little you by the hand, yank you by the hairs and tell you, 'Let's go.' Little me hasn't left. I just don't let her boss me around as much."

"You choose who you're going to be. Force yourself to do what you're afraid of, always - and go after what you want and who you want to be because you're worth that. You're worth the fight. It's the most worthwhile one there is," Cabello concluded.