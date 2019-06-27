Camila Cabello called out fans for making "insensitive" remarks on Twitter and Instagram following her reported breakup with Matthew Hussey. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello wants fans to delete any "hateful" comments they've made in the wake of her reported split.

The 22-year-old singer called out fans in an Instagram Stories post Wednesday for making "insensitive" remarks on Twitter and Instagram following her breakup with Matthew Hussey.

"to my fans, if you really love me, please do not send people I love and care about hateful things. you doing that really hurts me, and it's so unnecessary and heavy and damaging to add more pain to pain," Cabello wrote.

"There's a real person behind your tweets," she told fans. "You spamming them with hateful, insensitive things is really not funny, is causing all of us pain, and doesn't all reflect the values I talk about."

"Please be kind and compassionate and sensitive and respectful," the star requested. "I know you love me, but anyone that's doing that is really not even respecting the sacred things in my life. The people I love and care about is one of them. I would really appreciate it if you would delete any mean comments you've sent, and please be kind by leaving it alone."

Us Weekly reported Wednesday Cabello and Hussey have called it quits after more than a year of dating. The news follows the release of Cabello's steamy "Senorita" music video with Shawn Mendes.

E! News said fans have been leaving lyrics to "Senorita" in the comments of Hussey's recent posts, among other remarks.

Cabello and Hussey were first linked in February 2018 after they were spotted kissing in Mexico. Cabello couldn't help but gush about Hussey, an author and dating coach, in the holiday issue of Marie Claire.

"He's so similar to me," she told the magazine. "In person, we're just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I've ever been in my life."