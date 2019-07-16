July 16 (UPI) -- Sega has announced that a remastered version of 2006's Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz is coming to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC.

The game, which was originally released for the Nintendo Wii, will be arriving for consoles on Oct. 29 with the PC version coming in winter 2019.

Sega released a cinematic trailer for Super Money Ball: Banana Blitz HD on Tuesday.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD will feature updated graphics, optimized control schemes, online leaderboards and a new Decathlon mode where players will complete 10 mini-games in a row.

The title will also include 100 single-player stages, eight boss battles, 50 mini-games and a party tournament mode.