June 4 (UPI) -- Sega has announced the final 12 games that will come packaged with their upcoming Genesis Mini console.

The console is a new version of the Genesis that was originally released in the U.S. in 1989. The Genesis Mini will arrive on Sept. 19 and will retail for $79.99.

Tetris, Strider, Virtua Fighter 2, Darius, Road Rash II, Alisia Dragoon, Columns, Dynamite Headdy, Kid Chameleon, Monster World IV, Light Crusader and Eternal Champions are joining the Genesis Mini's classic lineup of video games that come pre-installed.

The Genesis Mini will include 42 games in total which also includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Streets of Rage 2, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Mega Man: The Wily Wars, Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition, Sonic Spinball and Golden Axe.

Tetris, Darius and Monster World IV were never officially released for the Sega Genesis. Tetris arrived for the Sega Mega Drive console in 1989 but the title was blocked from release in the U.S. due to Nintendo holding distribution rights for the puzzle game.