June 3 (UPI) -- Publisher Deep Silver and creator Yu Suzuki have announced that their highly anticipated action-adventure sequel Shenmue 3 has been delayed until Nov. 19.

The game, which will be released for the PlayStation 4 and PC, was set to arrive on Aug. 27 after being delayed multiple times.

"The game simply needs a little more refinement before being truly finished," Deep Silver and Suzuki said Monday on Shenmue 3's Kickstarter page.

"We feel that the extra time we have will help us deliver the true Shenmue experience players around the world deserve! We thank you for your patience and understanding," they said.

Shenmue 3 was first announced at E3 2015, which then led to a Kickstarter campaign. The game raised $6.3 million, making it the most funded video game on Kickstarter ever.

The original Shenmue and Shenmue 2 were re-released in August for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Shenmue was first released for Sega's Dreamcast console in 1999 with Shenmue 2 arriving for the Dreamcast and the original Xbox in 2001.