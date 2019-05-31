May 31 (UPI) -- Publisher Activision has announced the next entry in their best-selling Call of Duty series titled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The military shooter is a re-imagining of developer Infinity Ward's 2007 hit Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and will be released on Oct. 25 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC through Blizzard's Battle.net.

Activision announced the game on Thursday by releasing a cinematic trailer that featured the return of Call of Duty character Captain Price.

The clip highlighted Modern Warfare's more realistic approach to Call of Duty and how the series is moving away from the futuristic setting of previous games.

"The stakes have never been higher as players take on the role of lethal Tier One operators in a hear-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power," reads the synopsis for the single-player campaign.

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare engulfs fans in an incredibly, raw, gritty, provocative narrative that brings unrivaled intensity and shines a light on the changing nature of modern war."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will once again feature the series' signature competitive multiplayer mode and a new cooperative mode.

The game will not have a season pass with every player receiving free maps and content updates that are released post-launch, It will also feature cross-play support between PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.