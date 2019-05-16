May 16 (UPI) -- Sega announced on Thursday 10 more games that will come packaged with their upcoming Genesis Mini console.

The console, which is set to arrive on Sept. 19 and retails for $79.99, is a new version of the Genesis that was originally released in the U.S. 1989.

Mega Man: The Wily Wars, Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition, Sonic Spinball, Phantasy Star IV, Beyond Oasis, Ghouls 'N Ghosts, Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle, Golden Axe, Vectorman and Wonder Boy in Monster World, and joining the Genesis Mini's classic lineup of video games that come pre-installed.

The Genesis Mini will come with 40 games in total with more titles set to be announced at a later date.

Classics such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Streets of Rage 2, Castlevania: Bloodlines and Eco the Dolphin are also a part of the full lineup.