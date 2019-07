Famous birthdays for July 3: Elle King, Audra McDonald

July 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Artist John Singleton Copley in 1738

-- Czech novelist Franz Kafka in 1883

-- English playwright Tom Stoppard in 1937 (age 82)

-- Singer Fontella Bass in 1940

-- Former Polish Prime Minister Jerzy Buzek in 1940 (age 79)

-- Celebrity attorney Gloria Allred in 1941 (age 78)

-- Humorist Dave Barry in 1947 (age 72)

-- Actor Betty Buckley in 1947 (age 72)

-- Overthrown Haitian dictator Jean-Claude "Baby Doc" Duvalier in 1951

-- Talk show host Montel Williams in 1956 (age 63)

-- Pop singer Laura Branigan in 1952

-- Actor Tom Cruise in 1962 (age 57)

-- Actor Thomas Gibson in 1962 (age 57)

-- Actor Yeardley Smith in 1964 (age 55)

-- Celebrity chef Sandra Lee in 1966 (age 53)

-- Actor/singer Audra McDonald in 1970 (age 49)

-- Former hockey player Teemu Selanne in 1970 (age 49)

-- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in 1971 (age 48)

-- Actor Patrick Wilson in 1973 (age 46)

-- Actress Andrea Barber in 1976 (age 43)

-- Actress Olivia Munn in 1980 (age 39)

-- Champion Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel in 1987 (age 32)

-- Singer Elle King in 1989 (age 30)

-- Actor Chosen Jacobs in 2001 (age 18)