Nickelodeon alum Danny Tamberelli introduces newborn son

June 17 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon alum Danny Tamberelli is a new dad.

The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram Monday after welcoming a baby boy, Alfred Noel, with wife Katelyn Detweiler on Friday.

Tamberelli gave fans a first glimpse of his son in a slideshow of photos.

"Was a little busy yesterday but got to celebrate Father's Day for the first time and it was the most special day! Welcome to the world Alfred Noel Tamberelli!!! We call him Alfie!!!" he wrote in the caption.

Tamberelli said Detweiler gave birth early Friday morning after "a very short, totally natural labor" and that Detweiler and baby Alfie are both doing great.

"She's a wonder woman and he's the most precious thing in the world," he wrote. "I never knew what sense of purpose, devotion and unconditional love this would produce, but it makes my head spin with gratitude."

Tamberelli and Detweiler named their son after Tamberelli's grandfather.

"Mommy, Daddy and Alfie are back home in Brooklyn now loving and learning about each other," the actor said. "Can't wait to see what lies ahead."

Detweiler confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"alfred noel tamberelli came out in a giddy rush to greet the world on friday morning, and life has been a wild, happy blue ever since," she said. "so happy to be a mama to this special human, and so happy to watch @dannytamberelli celebrate his first father's day."

Tamberelli and Detweiler announced Detweiler's pregnancy in February. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in May.

Tamberelli is known for playing Little Pete in The Adventures of Pete & Pete. He also voiced Arnold on The Magic School Bus and starred on All That.