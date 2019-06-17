June 17 (UPI) -- Shania Twain will return to Las Vegas for a new residency show.

The 53-year-old singer announced during Monday's episode of Good Morning America she will kick off her Let's Go! residency show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in December.

"We are having a party in Las Vegas! I'm going to have a new residency for two years," Twain told host Robin Roberts. "December sixth will be the first show. The tickets go on [sale] Friday."

"It's going to be a party like I've never had before," she teased. "This is about let your hair down, shake it out, party together, celebrate that I've had these fans all of these years."

Twain said Let's Go! will have a celebratory theme and a lot of dancing and interaction.

"I'm building a dance floor in my saloon on the stage," she shared.

Twain previously had her Shania: Still the One residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which ran from 2012 to 2014. Twain was diagnosed with dysphonia, a vocal cord disorder, in 2011, and later said she has Lyme disease.

"I'm doing so much better. I'm in a much more positive spirit. You know, the first residency really was the big test," the star told Roberts. "After being able to do that, I felt like I could do anything."

"I'm just honored and grateful that I can sing again," she added. "It's been a big challenge because there was a long time I really thought I never would again."

The news is out!! I'm returning to Vegas this December, for my new residency 'Let's Go' at @ZapposTheater! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am PT. I am SO excited for this show, and can't wait to see you all there ️ https://t.co/lzxVzpbYFH pic.twitter.com/tdmcgWGrXs— Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) June 17, 2019

Twain is known for the singles You're Still the One, That Don't Impress Me Much, and Man! I Feel Like a Woman. She last released the album Now in September 2017.