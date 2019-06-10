June 10 (UPI) -- Publisher Bethesda Softworks has released a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming first-person shooter sequel, Doom Eternal.

The clip, which debuted on Sunday during Bethesda's E3 press conference, features the Doom Slayer returning to earth to fend off a demon invasion.

The Doom Slayer is seen brutally shooting, cutting and decapitating a number of hell-raising ghouls with powerful efficiency while also transversing through a number demon-invested locations.

Doom Eternal maintains the series signature breakneck speeds and gory violence. The trailer ends with the protagonist encountering a towering monster who reaches the height of skyscrapers.

Doom Eternal is the sequel to Bethesda and developer id Software's Doom from 2016. The sequel is set to arrive for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Nov. 22.

Bethesda's E3 press conference also included a look at Doom Eternal's multiplayer mode titled Battlemode, which will pit two players as demons against one player as a fully-armed Doom Slayer.