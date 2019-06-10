Trending Stories

Celine Dion wraps up Las Vegas residency that began 16 years ago
Famous birthdays for June 9: Dick Vitale, Michael J. Fox
Reports: Chris Pratt marries Katherine Schwarzenegger
'Secret Life of Pets 2' tops the North American box office with $47.1M
Ashley Tisdale to co-star in Patricia Heaton's new sitcom

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the CMT Music Awards red carpet

Latest News

'Final Fantasy VII Remake' to launch on March 2020
Kazakhstan elects Tokayev president; 500 protesters arrested
Six Flags Magic Mountain evacuated due to nearby brush fire
On This Day: Musician Ray Charles dies at 73
UPI Almanac for Monday, June 10, 2019
 
Back to Article
/