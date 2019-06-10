'Final Fantasy VII Remake' to launch on March 2020

June 10 (UPI) -- Publisher Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy VII Remake will arrive for the PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020.

The release date was announced on Sunday through a teaser trailer that was shown to a live audience during a Final Fantasy concert in Los Angeles.

Further announcements regarding the title will be made during Square Enix's E3 press conference which is set for Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

The brief teaser offers new footage of Cloud and Barret battling inside the city of Midgar, recreating memorable scenes from the original Final Fantasy VII which was released for the first PlayStation in 1997.

Aerith also makes an appearance as her and Cloud encounter a mysterious, dark force.

Final Fantasy VII Remake, which has only been announced for the PlayStation 4, brings the classic role-playing game back to life with new graphics and a new combat system.