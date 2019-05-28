Director F. Gary Gray gets star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Director F. Gary Gray is joined by his mother Dolores during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,665th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Director F. Gary Gray received the 2,665th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

Gray, who directed films including Friday and Straight Outta Compton, was honored with the star in a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard celebrating his career directing films and music videos.

"The reason why this star represents growth is because ... I not only wished my supporters success, but I wished my naysayers success," Gray said during the ceremony. "If I have any advice: Never let anybody take your power away from you. Wish them well and create and build."

One of Gray's most notable early works was directing the music video for rapper Ice Cube's hit "It Was a Good Day" in 1992. The pair would team up again for Gray's directorial debut in the feature film Friday in 1995.

Gray went on to direct more videos for Ice Cube and other artists including Dr. Dre, Whitney Houston and Jay-Z in addition to directing films such as The Negotiator, The Italian Job, Be Cool and Law Abiding Citizen.

Jamie Foxx, who stared in Law Abiding Citizen, praised Gray for helping to foster the careers of black actors through his films.

"Coming from a young, black kid from South Central to having your name on these streets forever, they can never take it away from you," Foxx said. "We will always marvel it, we will always lift you up and we will always stop the record to say F. Gary Gray is in the house."

Gray's most recent release was the 2017 blockbuster The Fate of the Furious, starring Vin Diesel, who also spoke on his behalf Tuesday.

"If you watch his filmography, if you watch his come up, if you watch his existence, it must be the definition of perseverance, it must be the definition of reaching for your dreams," Diesel said.

Tuesday's ceremony came about two weeks ahead of the release of his latest film, Men in Black: International.