Wrestling legend Ric Flair hospitalized in Atlanta

Ric Flair, 70, is recognized by WWE as a 16-time world champion. Flair was hospitalized Thursday. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Wrestling legend Ric Flair was taken to an Atlanta hospital Thursday for unspecified reasons.

TMZ Sports reported Thursday that Flair had a "very serious medical emergency" and was rushed to the emergency room.

Conrad Thompson, Flair's son-in-law, confirmed the wrestler was in the hospital but said the situation "is not as grave or serious as TMZ makes it out."

Thompson told Fightful.com his father-in-law was actually in the hospital for a "planned procedure." Flair, a 16-time world champion, is set to appear at a Las Vegas convention next week.

Flair had a near-death experience in 2017. He was placed in a medically-induced coma and spent 10 days on life support after suffering heart and kidney failure.

His daughter, Charlotte Flair, is an eight-time WWE women's wrestling champion.