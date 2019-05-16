WWE's Alexa Bliss not medically cleared for Money in the Bank

May 16 (UPI) -- WWE announced on Thursday that Alexa Bliss is not medically cleared to compete at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on Sunday.

Bliss was set to compete in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match and has been taken off of the bout.

WWE said that a new competitor will be taking her place.

Raw and Smackdown superstars Naomi, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Bayley, Carmella, Ember Moon and Mandy Rose will be competing in the match to earn the Money in the Bank briefcase, which guarantees its owner a championship match at any time.

Bliss was last featured on Raw allowing Nikki Cross to take her place in a Fatal 4-Way match that also featured Naomi, Brooke and Natalya. Bliss, after Cross had won, climbed a ladder to pose with a Money in the Bank briefcase.