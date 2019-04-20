Famous birthdays for April 20: Jessica Lange, Clint Howard

April 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Roman Catholic St. Rose of Lima in 1586
-- French Emperor Napoleon III in 1808
-- Sculptor Daniel Chester French in 1850
-- German dictator Adolf Hitler in 1889
-- Silent film comedian Harold Lloyd in 1893
-- Spanish surrealist painter Joan Miro in 1893
-- Musician Lionel Hampton in 1908
-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens in 1920 (age 99)
-- Actor Nina Foch in 1924
-- Actor George Takei in 1937 (age 82)
-- Actor Ryan O'Neal in 1941 (age 77)
-- Steve Spurrier, football coach/1966 Heisman Trophy winner, in 1945 (age 74)
-- Actor Jessica Lange in 1949 (age 70)
-- Actor Veronica Cartwright in 1949 (age 70)
-- Singer Luther Vandross in 1951
-- Actor Clint Howard in 1959 (age 60)
-- Actor Crispin Glover in 1964 (age 55)
-- Actor Andy Serkis in 1964 (age 55)
-- Actor Shemar Moore in 1970 (age 49)
-- Actor Carmen Electra in 1972 (age 47)
-- Rapper Killer Mike, born Michael Render, in 1975 (age 44)
-- Actor Joey Lawrence in 1976 (age 43)
-- Fashion designer/TV personality Tan France in 1983 (age 36)
-- Model Miranda Kerr in 1983 (age 36)