Famous birthdays for April 20: Jessica Lange, Clint Howard

Jessica Lange arrives for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 17. The actor turns 69 on April 20. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Roman Catholic St. Rose of Lima in 1586

-- French Emperor Napoleon III in 1808

-- Sculptor Daniel Chester French in 1850

-- German dictator Adolf Hitler in 1889

-- Silent film comedian Harold Lloyd in 1893

-- Spanish surrealist painter Joan Miro in 1893

-- Musician Lionel Hampton in 1908

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens in 1920 (age 99)

-- Actor Nina Foch in 1924

-- Actor George Takei in 1937 (age 82)

-- Actor Ryan O'Neal in 1941 (age 77)

-- Steve Spurrier, football coach/1966 Heisman Trophy winner, in 1945 (age 74)

-- Actor Jessica Lange in 1949 (age 70)

-- Actor Veronica Cartwright in 1949 (age 70)

-- Singer Luther Vandross in 1951

-- Actor Clint Howard in 1959 (age 60)

-- Actor Crispin Glover in 1964 (age 55)

-- Actor Andy Serkis in 1964 (age 55)

-- Actor Shemar Moore in 1970 (age 49)

-- Actor Carmen Electra in 1972 (age 47)

-- Rapper Killer Mike, born Michael Render, in 1975 (age 44)

-- Actor Joey Lawrence in 1976 (age 43)

-- Fashion designer/TV personality Tan France in 1983 (age 36)

-- Model Miranda Kerr in 1983 (age 36)