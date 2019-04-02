Left to right, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness of "Queer Eye" attend the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 9. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

(Left to right) Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown of "Queer Eye." Members of the Fab Five discussed why they think their subjects are heroes. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France and Antoni Porowski of Netflix's Queer Eye gave props to the subjects of their reality series on The Late Show.

The Fab Five, minus member Karamo Brown, explained to host Stephen Colbert on Monday that they refer to their subjects as heroes due to the bravery it takes to appear on their makeover show.

"They're people who accomplished a lot in their lives and we're kind of just there to help them on this next leg," Porowski said. "There's something aspirational about all of them."

"It takes a hero to be able to get out there and put yourself on display for the world and allow yourself to be open enough that we can come in and help you," Berk said.

"That is really heroic, to share yourself and be vulnerable," Van Ness added.

The Queer Eye crew also discussed recently winning big at the GLAAD Media Awards where they were accompanied by figure skating great Michelle Kwan.

Van Ness said he styled Kwan for the event. "That is just like my most prideful moment of my whole life," he said while pretending to cry.

"She thought she was done with sequins and I was like, 'Or have you just begun?' and the choice was the latter, who knew?" Ness continued about Kwan's dress after getting more serious.

Season 3 of Queer Eye arrived on Netflix in March. The new season features the Fab Five giving a makeover to their first lesbian and first duo.