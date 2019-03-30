Miranda Kerr pregnant with third child

Model Miranda Kerr attends the 19th annual InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes after-party in Beverly Hills on January 7, 2018. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Australian model Miranda Kerr is pregnant with her third child.

"Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family," Kerr's publicist told People.com in a statement.

UsMagazine.com also confirmed the news.

Kerr, 35, and her husband, Snapchat Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel, 28, welcomed their first child, son Hart, in May.

Kerr also has a 7-year-old son named Flynn with her ex-husband, actor Orlando Bloom.

Bloom recently announced his engagement to singer Katy Perry.