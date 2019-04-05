And finally, it’s the big one… Congratulations to #GodofWar , triumphant winner of the coveted Best Game BAFTA!! 🏆🌠 #BAFTAGames pic.twitter.com/NDSFjAjChq

April 5 (UPI) -- Sony's PlayStation 4 exclusive title God of War dominated the 2019 BAFTA Games Awards.

"Creating things is really hard, full of daily failure and constant doubt. Every once in a while there's a shining moment ... followed by sobbing," God of War creative director Cory Barlog said on stage while accepting the award for Best Game.

"I salute every single one of you for being members of the battlefield, for creating and I thank every single person who creates things that inspire me," he continued.