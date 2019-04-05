April 5 (UPI) -- Sony's PlayStation 4 exclusive title God of War dominated the 2019 BAFTA Games Awards.God of War, from developer Santa Monica Studio, took home the coveted award for Best Game over Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Return of the Obra Dinn and Celeste.
"Creating things is really hard, full of daily failure and constant doubt. Every once in a while there's a shining moment ... followed by sobbing," God of War creative director Cory Barlog said on stage while accepting the award for Best Game.
"I salute every single one of you for being members of the battlefield, for creating and I thank every single person who creates things that inspire me," he continued.
'Creating things is really hard, full of daily failure and constant doubt. Every once in a while there's a shining moment...followed by sobbing'. Congratulations to Best Game winners @sonysantamonica #GodOfWar!!👏🎮👏 pic.twitter.com/LLMOVuk7p0— BAFTA Games (@BAFTAGames) April 4, 2019