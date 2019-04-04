Amber Rose pregnant with second child: 'Baby boy on the way'

Amber Rose and son Sebastian attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" on June 30. File Photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Amber Rose is going to be a mom of two.

The 35-year-old television personality announced in an Instagram post Wednesday she's expecting a son with her boyfriend, Def Jam Recordings executive Alexander "AE" Edwards.

Rose showed her baby bump in a photo of herself getting an ultrasound. She is already parent to 6-year-old son Sebastian Taylor with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

"@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!" the star captioned the post.

Edwards posted the same picture and a message on his own account.

"Even when it's dark.. my SON will shine. Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift," he wrote. "I can't wait to thug it out w my baby boy."

Tyga was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Blessings," the rapper wrote on Edwards' post, adding three prayer hands emojis.

Rose and Edwards were first linked in October after they were spotted kissing at Rose's annual SlutWalk. Rose had nothing but praise for Edwards in an Instagram post in January.

"He thinks he soooo cute! He really is tho and sweet, smart, talented, charismatic and overall just an amazing man," the model wrote. "In the past I've used the words 'best friend' very loosely while speaking of my ex's but I can honestly say I feel like this man really is my BEST FRIEND!"

"We talk for hours, he makes me a better person, he listens to me and understands me," she said. "So @ae4president Thank you for all of ur love and support baby. I love you so much."

Rose previously dated Kanye West, Machine Gun Kelly and 21 Savage. She and Khalifa split in 2014 after 14 months of marriage.