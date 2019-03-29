Rita Moreno arrives for the the 24th annual SAG Awards on January 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Rita Moreno is set to be honored with the Peabody Career Achievement Award at the 2019 Peabody Awards on May 18.

The honor is given to those whose work has left an enduring mark on entertainment and media. Moreno will be the second recipient of the award following Carol Burnett in 2018.

"So proud to be the first Latino recipient," Moreno said on Twitter Thursday about the Peabody Career Achievement Award.

"Rita Moreno is a unique talent who has not only broken barriers, but whose career continues to thrive six-plus decades after her acting debut," director of Peabody Jeffrey P. Jones said in a statement. "We are delighted to celebrate her many contributions to entertainment and media, as well as her passion for children's programming and important social issues."

Moreno is best known for her role in the film version of West Side Story and for starring in Netflix sitcom One Day at a Time which was recently canceled after three seasons.

Moreno will be appearing in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake where she will also be serving as executive producer.

Moreno is set to achieve PEGOT status after the Peabody Awards, having already earned two Emmys, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

Nominees for the 78th annual Peabody Awards will be announced on April 9.