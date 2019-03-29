Famous birthdays for March 29: Elle Macpherson, Brendan Gleeson

Elle Macpherson attends the G'Day USA Los Angeles gala at JW Marriott in Los Angeles on January 12, 2013. The model turns 55 on March 29. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- John Tyler, 10th president of the United States, in 1790

-- Baseball pitching legend Cy Young in 1867

-- First lady Lou Hoover in 1874

-- Actor/singer Pearl Bailey in 1918

-- Walmart founder Sam Walton in 1918

-- Political commentator John McLaughlin in 1927

-- Actor Scott Wilson in 1942

-- Former British Prime Minister John Major in 1943 (age 76)

-- Actor Eric Idle in 1943 (age 76)

-- Greek composer Vangelis, born Evángelos Odysséas Papathanassíou, in 1943 (age 76)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Walt Frazier in 1945 (age 74)

-- Karen Ann Quinlan, the focus of arguments over the "right to die" when she fell into an irreversible coma, in 1954

-- Football Hall of Fame member Earl Campbell in 1955 (age 64)

-- Actor Brendan Gleeson in 1955 (age 64)

-- Gymnast Kurt Thomas in 1956 (age 63)

-- Actor Christopher Lambert in 1957 (age 62)

-- Actor Amy Sedaris in 1961 (age 58)

-- Model Elle Macpherson in 1964 (age 55)

-- Actor Lucy Lawless in 1968 (age 51)

-- Former tennis star Jennifer Capriati in 1976 (age 43)