Bruce Campbell returns as Ash Williams in horror game, 'Dead by Daylight'

Bruce Campbell is back as "Evil Dead" character Ash Williams in video game "Dead by Daylight." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Bruce Campbell will be reprising his role as Ash Williams from the Evil Dead series in survival horror game, Dead by Daylight.

Campbell's older Ash from Starz's Ash vs. Evil Dead series will become a new playable survivor in the game starting on April 2.

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive announced Ash's inclusion in the game on Thursday alongside a video of Campbell working inside of a recording studio.

Campbell portrayed Ash in three films and in the Ash vs. Evil Dead series which was canceled by Starz after three seasons in April 2018.

Evil Dead is the latest horror franchise to make its way into Death by Daylight following Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Saw and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Death by Daylight is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.