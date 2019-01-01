'Evil Dead' icon Bruce Campbell to host new 'Ripley's' show

Bruce Campbell is set to host a new version of the show "Ripley's Believe It or Not." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Bruce Campbell has signed on to host a new version of the docu-series Ripley's Believe It or Not! for the Travel Channel.

The rebooted show is set to premiere later this year. Previous hosts have included Dean Cain, Marie Osmond and Jack Palance.

Campbell made the announcement during a New Year's Eve visit to the Ripley's attraction in New York's Times Square.

"As an actor, I've always been drawn towards stuff that's a little more out there, a little more fantastical. As a kid, I read the Ripley books. I saw the TV shows. So, I'm here to announce officially, once and for all, just blowing into town to tell you that we're officially bringing back Ripley as a television show. I'm hosting for the Travel Channel," Campbell said.

The actor is best known for playing Ash Williams, the chainsaw-handed demon fighter in several Evil Dead movies and the Starz series Ash vs. Evil Dead, which was canceled last year after three seasons.

Days before Campbell's appearance in New York, Ripley's teased that he was coming to make a "very exciting announcement."

"Believe it!" Campbell tweeted.