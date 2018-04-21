'Ash vs. Evil Dead' canceled after three seasons

April 21 (UPI) -- Starz announced it has canceled its horror-comedy series Ash vs. Evil Dead after three seasons.

"Ash vs Evil Dead has been the ride of a lifetime. Ash Williams was the role of a lifetime," the show's star Bruce Campbell tweeted Friday. "I will always be grateful to Starz, Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and our tireless fans for the opportunity to revisit the franchise that launched our careers. Thank you!"

Campbell collaborated with filmmakers Raimi and Tapert on three Evil Dead movies dating back to 1981, in addition to the television series. The franchise featured Campbell as Ash, a chainsaw-handed, demon-hunting everyman from Michigan.

Helping him save the world on the small screen were Kelly and Pablo, played by Dana DeLorenzo and Ray Santiago. Lucy Lawless also co-starred as the team's powerful foe Ruby.