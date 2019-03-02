Famous birthdays for March 2: Bryce Dallas Howard, Nathalie Emmanuel

March 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- Statesman DeWitt Clinton, chief sponsor of the Erie Canal project, in 1769
-- Sam Houston, first president of the Republic of Texas, in 1793
-- Pope Leo XIII in 1810
-- Journalist/politician/reformer Carl Schurz in 1829
-- Pope Pius XII in 1876
-- Publisher Max Schuster in 1897
-- Baseball player/World War II-era spy Moe Berg in 1902
-- Children's author "Dr. Seuss," Theodor Geisel, in 1904
-- Entertainer Desi Arnaz in 1917
-- Actor Jennifer Jones in 1919
-- Actor John Cullum in 1930 (age 89)
-- Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1931 (age 88)
-- Writer Tom Wolfe in 1931
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Denny Crum in 1937 (age 82)
-- Author John Irving in 1942 (age 77)
-- Musician Lou Reed in 1942
-- Musician Rory Gallagher in 1948
-- Singer Karen Carpenter in 1950
-- Comedian Laraine Newman in 1952 (age 67)
-- Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi in 1962 (age 57)
-- Actor Daniel Craig in 1968 (age 51)
-- Rapper Method Man, born Clifford Smith, in 1971 (age 48)
-- Musician Chris Martin in 1977 (age 42)
-- Actor Rebel Wilson in 1980 (age 39)
-- Actor Bryce Dallas Howard in 1981 (age 38)
-- NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in 1982 (age 37)
-- Actor Nathalie Emmanuel in 1989 (age 30)