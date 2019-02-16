Bond 25 release date pushed back two months

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The official James Bond website said the release date has changed for the 25th film in the Agent 007 franchise.
"We are absolutely thrilled to be releasing Bond 25 on 8 April 2020," producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a statement Friday.
True Detective Season 1 and Beasts of No Nation director Cary Joji Fukunaga is set to helm the movie, which will once again star Daniel Craig as the iconic British spy.
Craig previously played the role in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.