Bond 25 release date pushed back two months

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga arrives at a photocall for the film "Sin Nombre" during the 35th American Film Festival of Deauville in France on September 10, 2009. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actor Daniel Craig will return for the next James Bond movie, due in theaters April 8, 2020. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI. | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The official James Bond website said the release date has changed for the 25th film in the Agent 007 franchise.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be releasing Bond 25 on 8 April 2020," producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a statement Friday.

True Detective Season 1 and Beasts of No Nation director Cary Joji Fukunaga is set to helm the movie, which will once again star Daniel Craig as the iconic British spy.

Craig previously played the role in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.